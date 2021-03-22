Covid-19 vaccine: Sabah Health Dept to carry out proactive approach to reach more people

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — The Sabah Health Department will be carrying out its proactive approach to reach more people to receive the Covid-19 immunisation.

Its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said this move is important because as at March 17, only 268,000 people or nine per cent of people in Sabah registered for the Covid-19 vaccination via the MySejahtera application, among the lowest compared with other states.

“The state Welfare Department gave us a lot of assistance and we can also pull data from our hospital records. So, we have the numbers. The proactive approach including going to places with limited internet access as well as reaching out to people who might not own a mobile phone.

“If there is stock of vaccine, we will just administer it to the people. We are not waiting for MySejahtera data to come in or people to give us the lists,” she told reporters when met after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s visit to the Kota Kinabalu Covid-19 Vaccination Centre here today.

She also said that healthcare teams would be mobilised in the second and third phases of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in April and May.

She said that Sabah has received four shipments of a total of about 53,000 Covid-19 vaccine thus far, while another 50,000 are expected to arrive in Sabah in the next two more shipments.

Dr Christina also thanked non-healthcare frontliners such as the police and Rela volunteers for their dedication in ensuring smooth immunisation exercise.

“Wonderful support that we (Health Department) received has elevated our spirits to do more for the people,” she added. — Bernama