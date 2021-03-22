Cops probing ‘instafamous’ couple for giving false statements to obtain interstate travel permit

Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, in a statement today said a thorough investigation had been conducted as there were doubts over the statements given by the husband and wife who were called to testify, last Saturday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Police have opened an investigation paper against an an ‘instafamous’ couple for allegedly giving false information in obtaining permission for interstate travel.

Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, in a statement today said a thorough investigation had been conducted as there were doubts over the statements given by the husband and wife who were called to testify, last Saturday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the couple had provided false statements regarding the reasons given for interstate travel, as they were found to have booked a hotel room online in December last year to celebrate their wedding anniversary on March 17,” he said.

Ashari said the case was being investigated under Section 22 (d) of the Prevention and Control of the Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342) and if found guilty, the couple could be fined up to RM10,000.

He also reminded the public not to abuse the interstate travel permission granted for work or business purposes or emergency by carrying out private activities.

Yesterday, police recorded the statement of the couple, in their 20s who allegedly embarked on interstate travel for a honeymoon trip at a resort in Johor Bahru.

The duo had their statement recorded after their pictures went viral on social media on Friday, which raised the question over the approval for such a trip. — Bernama