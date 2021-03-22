Body of man feared drowned in Sungai Tebrau found

JOHOR BARU, March 22 — The body of a man who was believed to have fallen into Sungai Tebrau here yesterday, was found this morning.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Kamalrulzaman Mohd Salleh said the body of S.Parthiban, 28, was found at 2.49am, about 20 metres from where he was reported missing.

He said 12 personnel from the Tebrau and Skudai Fire and Rescue stations were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 11.24pm, last night.

According to him the department received a call from the victim’s neighbour telling that he did not return home after going out to the river with his friends in the morning.

Kamalrulzaman said the victim’s motorcycle was also found abandoned nearby.

The victim’s body was later taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for post mortem, he told Bernama adding that the search and rescue operation was ended at about 3.17am today. — Bernama