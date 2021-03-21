Pakatan to divide by consensus 18 Johor state assembly seats ‘vacated’ by Bersatu

Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said a committee on the distribution of state assembly seats had already been formed at the state level. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BAHRU, March 21 — The 18 Johor state assembly seats contested by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 14th General Election (GE14) will be divided by consensus among the three parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the next election.

Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said a committee on the distribution of state assembly seats among Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), DAP and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had already been formed at the state level to discuss the issue.

“The distribution of 56 state assembly seats in Johor is still being discussed at the state PH level. The seats contested by Bersatu at GE14 are presumed to have been “vacated”.

“That is why the 18 seats can be contested by any Johor PH component party, just that the decision on the party that will be contesting will be decided through discussion first,” he said when met by reporters at his Johor Amanah office here today.

Also present was Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Ping as well as Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Bersatu currently has 12 state assembly seats in Johor

Meanwhile, Salahuddin hoped that the Johor PH would be able to resolve the seat distribution issue as soon as possible, just like how it did for GE14.

“Johor should be an example, PH is strong in this state. Johor PH proved this at GE14, where we were the first state to successfully decide on seat distribution by consensus,” he said. — Bernama