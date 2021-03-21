Covid-19: 19 of 50 new cases from Keningau cluster

Masidi said Keningau recorded 23 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah per district today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — Sabah recorded 50 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero deaths and 47 recoveries on March 21, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 50, bringing the cumulative total to 54,259 cases. No death cases were recorded today,” he said here today.

“Today, a total of 47 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 53,360. A total of 361 patients are receiving treatment, namely 142 people in the hospital, 219 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 18 and five people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said Keningau recorded 23 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah per district today, followed by Tawau (11), Kota Kinabalu (four), Kalabakan (four), Kota Belud (two), Tuaran (two), Putatan (one), Sandakan (one), Penampang (one) and Kunak (one).

He said no new cases were found in Lahad Datu, Telupid, Sipitang, Tambunan, Nabawan, Tenom, Kudat, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu, Papar, Beaufort, Beluran, Ranau, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna and Tongod.

He added the Kota Marudu district changed from orange zone to yellow zone and one new cluster was reported today.

“The D Gana Cluster in Keningau district recorded an additional 19 positive Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative total to 20 cases. The index case was a woman who was detected positive through symptomatic screening at one of the medical centers in Keningau on March 20.

“Close contact screenings found 19 more positive cases among the index family case. As a result of study, the index case spread this epidemic infection through the activities of regular visits to the her children’s homes in the area. The cause and close contact screening are still in full swing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the state government had agreed to lift the Enhanced Movement Control Order at Kg Tanah Merah in Kota Marudu as scheduled on March 22 after conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee. — Borneo Post Online