A more stable unemployment rate by mid-year, says Mustapa Mohamed

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the unemployment rate in January was 4.9 per cent, lower than the rate registered in May 2020 . ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BHARU, March 21 — The country’s unemployment rate is expected to be more stable by the middle of the year said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the unemployment rate in January was 4.9 per cent, lower than the rate registered in May 2020 which was 5.3 per cent.

“In May 2020 the unemployment rate was 5.3 per cent, the highest during the Covid-19 pandemic period, yet at the beginning of this year, it was only 4.9 per cent.

“It is hoped that the situation will improve and we expect by the middle of the year the situation will be more stable,” he told reporters after meeting state and federal government officials in a programme held at Kota Darulnaim Complex, here today.

The programme was organised by the Prime Minister’s Department in collaboration with the Kelantan state government to provide information throughout the state in stages to inform the people about the importance of Covid-19 pandemic management in the country’s economic recovery process.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.— Bernama