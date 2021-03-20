Education Ministry mulls using PPVC technology in building additional school blocks

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry would first evaluate the effectiveness of the technology which was used in the construction of additional classrooms in five schools in Putrajaya. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The Education Ministry (MOE) is mulling to use the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) technology for the construction of additional buildings in schools, said Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

However, he said the ministry would first evaluate the effectiveness of the technology which was used in the construction of additional classrooms in five schools in Putrajaya, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Presint 5 (1), SK Presint 9 (2), SK Presint 14 (1), SK Presint 17 (1) and SK Presint 18 (1).

“This is the first project using this technology and we will look at its effectiveness and quality. Maybe it can be expanded to the whole country,” he said in a news conference after visiting the additional classrooms in SK Presint 18 (1) here, today.

Elaborating on PPVC, Radzi said the classroom structures, equipped with lamps and fans, were installed in factories before they were brought to the schools to be placed in the allocated space.

The additional classroom project in the five schools began last November and was fully completed on March 16.

Meanwhile, on the face-to-face school sessions for secondary students starting next month, Radzi said the ministry was emphasising on students dispersal aspect so as to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) in schools is adhered to.

“The improvement of the SOP also involve cooperation from parents so that everything will go smoothly,” he said.

Secondary schools will commence sessions on April 4 for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, and on April 5 for the other states. — Bernama