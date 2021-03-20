Don’t be influenced by Anwar’s statements, Ismail Sabri tells Umno members

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that Umno would not cooperate with Anwar, PKR and DAP in GE15, as has been decided by the party’s supreme council. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, March 20 — Umno leaders and members should not be influenced by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statements as he might have an agenda to split Umno, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said he was worried that Anwar’s statements could create suspicion among Umno leaders and members.

“I fear that it could lead to splits within Umno. I’m also concerned that it might create mutual suspicion, with everyone quoting someone’s name and finally we ourselves are divided.

“That’s why I hope Umno would not be influenced by Anwar’s statements because his agenda may be to split Umno,” Ismail Sabri, who is Senior Minister (Security Cluster), told reporters after visiting the 18th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (Para) at Sri Pantai Seberang Takir camp here today.

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on Anwar’s recent statement that there were unofficial talks between PKR and Umno on possible cooperation in the 15th general election (GE15)

Ismail Sabri stressed that Umno would not cooperate with Anwar, PKR and DAP in GE15, as has been decided by the party’s supreme council.

He said there had been no discussions between Umno and PKR, and anyone who engaged in talks with PKR could face action for defying the supreme council’s stand.

“But now we are hearing from Anwar only. Anwar is capable of making statements every week. This has happened before; (but) not even one is true,” he added. — Bernama