Cops say will record Najib’s statement over viral video of Covid-19 SOP violation

In a video, Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures at a restaurant in Bukit Bintang. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― Police will record Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s statement over a video showing the former prime minister violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at a restaurant in Bukit Bintang, here, yesterday.

The 39-second video, which has since gone viral, shows that Najib did not check his temperature and check-in via the MySejahtera application before entering the restaurant.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said investigations into the matter are being conducted under Section 21A of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 18, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Conditional Movement Control) (No 4) Regulations 2021.

“Those involved will be called soon to testify,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said the completed investigation paper would then be handed over to the Public Prosecutor's office for further action. ― Bernama