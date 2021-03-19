Reopening of primary schools in Miri pushed back for another week

Sekolah Kebangsaan Convent (2) Bukit Nanas students return to school in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― The reopening of primary schools in the Miri district has been postponed for another week as it is still categorised as Covid-19 red zone due to the rising positive cases in the district.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also Miri Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) coordinator said the decision was made after a discussion with the district’s education department in a meeting today.

“On March 17, Miri recorded the highest Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak at 88 cases. In the period of five days, from Sunday until yesterday (Thursday) Miri recorded an additional 209 cases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said of the number, a total of 18 people or nine per cent was primary and secondary school students including their teachers, and 55 people were traced as their close contacts.

“Due to the postponement and school holidays, primary schools will reopen on the same date as secondary schools which is on April 5. Besides that, face-to-face school sessions for primary schools in Subis (Miri’s neighbouring district) will start next week,” he said. ― Bernama