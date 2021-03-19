MDEC updates programmes for creative contents industry players

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has updated five of its key programmes for the creative contents industry following the recent launch of the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (Prisma) by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM).

The RM89.2 million Prisma package aims to ensure the survivability and sustainability of some 9,000 creative contents industry players in Malaysia.

Prisma is KKMM’s initiative that focuses on three main strategies — to facilitate the financing of digital creative content productions; enable capacity and skills development of businesses; and providing market access for their intellectual properties (IPs).

Out of the RM89.2 million allocated for 32 programmes which spans across all of KKMM’s agencies, RM7 million will be used to update and expand five programmes that MDEC has developed to support and transform the digital creative content sector.

“These expansions, which will be rolled out in stages from now until June 2021, will focus specifically on the five programmes that MDEC has put together to drive talent development and provide financial assistance for this high-growth sector,” it said in a statement today.

It said the programmes are Digital Creative Content Market Access and Business Matching; Digital Content Enterprise Development; Creative Content Streaming; Digital Content Technology Infrastructure Support; and Digital Content Grant Prisma.

“In line with the recently-announced Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) — which aims to create 500,000 jobs and contribute 22.6 per cent to the GDP via the digital economy by 2025 — the Prisma initiative is also a direct injection towards realising some of MyDIGITAL’s goals.

“This includes producing 200 IPs, from animation to games; achieving eight per cent annual growth rate for digital content exports; and attaining a top 20 ranking for the Knowledge and Technology under the Global Innovation Index,” it said.

Registration for all five programmes are now open, and more details about the eligibility and timelines of MDEC’s programmes under Prisma can be found at https://mDecembermy/prisma/.

Meanwhile, further information on Prisma is available on https://www.kkmm.gov.my/awam/prisma. — Bernama