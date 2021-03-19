Covid-19: Sabah records 73 new cases, one more death

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Keningau recorded the highest number of cases at 29 followed by Tawau (10) and Nabawan (6). — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 19 ― Sabah recorded 73 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, more than double the number of new cases recorded on the previous day.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Keningau recorded the highest number of cases at 29 followed by Tawau (10) and Nabawan (6).

On Wednesday, Sabah had only recorded 31 new cases.

Masidi said two new clusters were identified Thursday, namely Kampung Malaman Cluster, Sipitang and Kampung Padang Tembak Cluster, Keningau.

The two clusters have currently registered a total of 14 and 21 cases respectively.

“The state had also recorded one Covid-19 death in Kudat,” said Masidi.

He added that a total of 47 move Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus. ― Borneo Post