M’sian cargo drivers to get Covid-19 immunisation cert after vaccination in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 18 — Malaysian cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate, according to the republic’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

A Short Message Service (SMS) acknowledgement that they have completed the vaccination process will also be sent to them.

In a statement here today, MTI said they will be exempted from daily on-arrival tests (OAT) 14 days after the second dose.

However, they may continue to be subjected to testing at Singapore’s land checkpoints from time to time, it added.

MTI noted that individuals who are not vaccinated in Singapore will still be allowed entry into Singapore, subject to prevailing border health measures such as the OAT.

“All cargo drivers and accompanying personnel regardless of vaccination status entering Singapore will still be required to adhere to existing safe management measures in the course of their work,” it said.

This includes ensuring that SafeEntry and temperature checks are done before entering the delivery site, and observing safe distancing at all times including during the unloading and delivery of cargo, it explained.

On March 8, the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the Covid-19 vaccination will be offered later this month to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis.

It is aimed at minimising transmission risks from workers who engage in the supply of essential goods to Singapore, said MOH.

MOH said those who are eligible for vaccination will be notified via a personalised SMS from MTI and will be contacted subsequently for an appointment to undergo vaccination at designated sites in Singapore. — Bernama