IGP urges for calm over ‘Allah’ ruling

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador urged for calm in light of the court’s decision on the Allah issue at Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru March 18, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Malaysians should stay calm and trust the judiciary to resolve the matter of a High Court ruling last week annulling a 1986 directive prohibiting Christians from using the word “Allah”, said Inspector -General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“Be patient, all parties have opinions and all claim that they are right. If so, who is going to be the judge?

“So let the court decide, and when a decision is made, we accept. If we are still not satisfied, it can be debated in Parliament where a new law can be made,” said Abdul Hamid during a press conference held after a working visit to the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present was Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and other senior officers.

Abdul Hamid said the case has not come to its conclusion and should not be sensationalised or politicised.

On a woman who used insulting words against Christianity in a video following the ruling, Abdul Hamid said she has been called to provide her statement.

“The very painful words expressed in the video pierced the hearts of one party, that is why I said calm down.

“Do let the process of justice take its course, give confidence to the court as the government has appealed and we will see what the result is.

“The actions of this woman have attracted a lot of criticism and reports have been made against her,” said Abdul Hamid, adding that the police have opened an investigation paper and the Attorney General’s Office is considering if she should be charged.

Earlier, the Sarawak police said that they had received a total of 37 reports regarding the actions of the women who uttered insulting words against Christianity in a video that is now spreading on social media.