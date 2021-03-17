New Covid-19 cluster detected in Miri, Sarawak, says state Health Dept

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 17 — The Sarawak Health Department has declared another new Covid-19 cluster in the Miri district, the Jalan Merpati cluster, said State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN Sarawak in a statement today said the Jalan Merpati cluster is a workplace cluster that has been detected at a shopping centre in Jalan Merpati, Miri.

“To date, this cluster only involves Miri district, the case index for this cluster is the 11,094th case of a 45-year-old local woman who was detected through a screening of symptomatic individuals at Miri Hospital on March 7.

“Further investigation and screening activities at on all workplace close contacts and family members of this index case found a total of 50 new cases detected to be positive for Covid-19,” according to the statement.

Of the total 310 individuals who were screened, 51 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 while 193 individuals were found to be negative and 66 individuals are still awaiting results.

Today, Sarawak recorded 225 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,110. — Bernama