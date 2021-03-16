In Sarawak, five lodge police report against Selangor woman for remarks on ‘Allah’ ruling

The woman, who claimed to be from Selangor, warned non-Muslims in the country not to challenge the patience of the Muslim community, among other things. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MIRI, March 16 — Police here have received five reports lodged against a woman over her alleged inflammatory remarks on social media over the recent High Court ruling on the ‘Allah’ issue.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted said the five reports were lodged by individuals and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The police reports were lodged between March 13 and 15. We have opened an investigation paper for further action,” he said.

The widely-circulated video shows a woman, who claimed to be from Selangor, making several remarks, among them warning non-Muslims in the country not to challenge the patience of the Muslim community.

She also questioned why the court had allowed the word ‘Allah’ to be used by Christians in their Bible.

She said Islam’s position as the country’s official religion should not be challenged and vowed that she and ‘her team’ would take action against Christians in the country. — Borneo Post