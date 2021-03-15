Health minister says 301,699 people have received first dose of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine as of March 14

Selangor recorded the highest number of vaccinations with 36,163 people, followed by Perak (33,036), Sarawak (31,527) and Kuala Lumpur (28,244). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A total of 301,699 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Sunday (March 14), according to a graphic uploaded by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on his official Twitter account today.

Selangor recorded the highest number of vaccinations with 36,163 people, followed by Perak (33,036), Sarawak (31,527) and Kuala Lumpur (28,244).

In Sabah, 26,446 had received the first dose, Pahang (25,325), Johor (22,965), Kedah (18,539), Penang (16,758), Kelantan (15,411) and Terengganu (14,137).

As for Sabah, the figure was 26,446 people, Pahang (25,325), Johor (22,965), Kedah (18,539), Penang (16,758), Kelantan (15,411) and Terengganu (14,137).

In Negri Sembilan, 12,209 people were given the jab, Melaka (7,963), Perlis (6,807), Putrajaya (3,827) and Labuan (2,342).

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme launched on Feb 24 aims to provide free immunisation to Malaysians and foreigners residing in the country. The first phase involves some 500,000 frontliners. — Bernama