Clarification

With reference to the articles titled “Selangor water crisis is a serious public health issue, says Sukarelawan Malaysia chief” published on 17.03.2018 and “Krisis air bawa risiko kesihatan, pencemaran” published on 18.03.2018, we wish to clarify that the articles were published in good faith. It was not Malay Mail’s intention to suggest and/or imply any failure, wrongdoing and/or incompetence on the part of Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) and/or Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in relation to the supply and distribution of water. Any misunderstanding or inconvenience caused to SYABAS and Air Selangor is regretted.