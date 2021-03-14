Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,354 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths reported today

Members of the public wait to be tested for Covid-19 screening at KPJ Klang January 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Malaysia today recorded 1,354 new Covid-19 cases, a slight drop from yesterday’s 1,470, and four deaths, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that over the same 24-hour period as at noon today, 1,782 cases had recovered, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 306,274, while the death toll is 1,210.

“Of the new cases today, 1,340 are local transmissions involving 1,042 Malaysians and 298 foreigners while 14 are imported cases,” he said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to top new cases with 577, followed by Sarawak (178 cases) and Penang (154).

He said 158 cases are under intensive care, with 71 requiring ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest fatalities all involved Malaysian men aged between 27 and 87 who had chronic diseases.

Three new clusters were detected in the 24-hour period, two at workplaces and one in the community, he added.

“The workplace clusters are in Jalan Tun Mutalib Tiga in Johor and Jalan Sutera in Selangor, while the community cluster is Begalak in Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 424 active clusters, with 64 recording new cases today.

The highest increases were recorded at the Tembok Tapah Cluster with 57 cases, Jalan Kebun Nenas Cluster (30 cases) and Rawang Bestari Cluster (28).

The number of clusters which have ended is 813, including five today, he added. — Bernama