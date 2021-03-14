Bangsar murder: Brickfields police chief confirms off-duty inspector present at scene as video of ‘spectating’ officer shared on social media

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said investigations found that the 27-year-old inspector had been off-duty at the time of the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police today confirmed an off-duty inspector was present at the scene when a fight between two groups broke out in Bangsar on Friday, after the family of the deceased expressed unhappiness over police inaction during the fracas.

Responding to video footage of the police officer seen grinning as the incident unfolded, Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said investigations found that the 27-year-old inspector had gone to Bangsar with his friend for dinner earlier.

The inspector is currently with the Kuala Selangor police headquarters Criminal Investigations Department.

“Initial police questioning confirmed the inspector’s identity as the same person seen in the video footage.

“The inspector revealed that he was not carrying his firearm at the time of incident as he was off-duty and it was after working hours.

“When he wanted to report the incident at the Contingent Control Center, he discovered that police patrol cars were already on the scene,” he said in a statement here.

Anuar also added that the inspector was with his friend and they were going to their parked vehicle nearby when the incident happened.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man was killed after a group of men attacked him and his friend on Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar following a drinking session.

The deceased had been walking towards his car when the attack took place, during which the victim was slashed multiple times with a knife and stabbed with a beer bottle.

He then ran towards Bangsar Village 2, but collapsed in front of a 7-Eleven store. He was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre by a friend but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.