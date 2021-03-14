Annuar Musa: Seven to eight more MPs expected to join PN due to party’s excellent performance in handling Covid pandemic

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa claimed that this group of MPs had expressed a willingness to support the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — At least seven to eight more federal lawmakers from the Opposition are expected to defect to Perikatan Nasional (PN), following the abrupt resignation of its vice-president and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar yesterday.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa claimed that this group of MPs had expressed a willingness to support the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, attributing their decision to PN’s excellent performance in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand that apart from Xavier, there are seven or eight other ‘friends’ of mine who are MPs who have indicated they are ready to support the government. If our government performs, many will be ready to support it.

“That is why the current government’s job is to continue to focus on Covid-19, economic recovery, racial unity and political stability,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, however declined to reveal the aforementioned MPs’ identities as some may choose to deny in public.

“Politics is dynamic. If someone says they want to leave, others want to enter. It’s like the law of physics every action has an effect,” he added.

Yesterday, Dr Xavier announced that he is quitting the Opposition party to support Muhyiddin as an independent.

Dr Xavier said that his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.

In a statement today, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin welcomed Dr Xavier’s announcement as an independent MP supportive of the PN government.

“Since Dr Xavier is an experienced MP, PN believes that the decision made has taken account of the welfare and interests of the rakyat.

“In this matter, PN attributes his support as a manifestation of the confidence expressed towards the capabilities of Muhyiddin and his leadership in assisting the rakyat especially in times of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Dr Xavier’s departure is the third from PKR this year, after Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong last month. Both also declared themselves independents in support of Muhyiddin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.

Rumours have been circulating since last month that PN is making overtures to Opposition lawmakers in an attempt to win its parliamentary majority after three Umno MPs openly dropped support for Muhyiddin.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, another former PKR leader, hinted on Twitter that Dr Xavier may not be the last lawmaker to switch allegiances.