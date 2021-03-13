PM Muhyiddin: Crucial to uplift, empower young women leaders to unleash their full potential

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin young women leaders should be given space as they need to flourish and unleash their full potential. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has encouraged leaders in all organisations ― be it in the government or non-governmental organisations, political parties and the corporate sector ― to identify, uplift and empower young women leaders.

The prime minister said young women leaders should be given space as they need to flourish and unleash their full potential.

“I believe our young women leaders of today will be great leaders of tomorrow. We must stop doubting their potential because it is already proven that women too can make better leaders,” he said in his keynote address at the virtual Rise 2021: Future Female Leaders Forum with the theme “Women, The Key To A Brighter Future” here today.

He said empowering women goes beyond just giving encouraging words but it is also about acknowledging that there are cultural and systemic challenges that women face in their everyday life solely due to their gender.

“Empowering women means we must not be a bystander to this fact but be the ones who actively provide continuous support for women to overcome those challenges and create change for a just and equitable world,” he added.

Muhyiddin said empowering women means protecting their rights to education, to freedom of speech and to equal opportunities that they rightfully deserve.

Women should be provided with the opportunities and necessary support for them to succeed in all their endeavours.

“Let them pursue their wildest dreams and prove their ability to succeed in this very challenging and competitive world. I believe successful women will contribute immensely to the betterment of our country, our community and our families,” he said.

Muhyiddin stressed that women were the pillars of the nation and all parties must create and sustain the right environment for women and all to thrive.

He said the support should start with young girls especially in education, as according to a new Brookings report, increasing the number of women completing secondary education by just one per cent could increase a country’s economic growth by 0.3 per cent. ― Bernama