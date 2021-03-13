Gerakan passes 10 resolutions

Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) President Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai following virtually a speech by Prime Ministeri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the party’s National Delegates Conference Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The 49th Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) National Delegates Conference today passed 10 resolutions covering issues related to the welfare of the people, the education revolution, the country’s digital development including national unity and harmony.

The resolutions were unanimously approved by the 623 delegates who attended the conference virtually and physically at Dewan Wawasan Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik, Menara PGRM here.

One of the resolutions adopted in the conference was to support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure political stability and the smooth running of matters related to the country’s policies and administration in efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On education, Gerakan urged the government to explore the education revolution in line with the use of smart technology and ensure that the facilities and educational development are delivered fairly and that no child is left behind in this educational shift.

The delegates also called on the government to channel as much assistance as possible to small and medium entrepreneurs whose businesses are impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak as they need revolving funds assistance to restore their severely-affected businesses.

As a fast-developing country adapting to significant digital technology changes, Gerakan urged the government to continue to focus on investing in digital development in the suburbs and rural areas and ensure that each member of the community regardless of state, district and social status to be given adequate opportunity to enjoy these technological approaches.

On women’s role in nation-building, Gerakan said it was crucial to empower women’s involvement in the country’s executive systems such in Dewan Negara, Dewan Rakyat, state assemblies and the Cabinet, thus it urged the government to introduce approaches and strategies to increase women’s participation in the country’s executive affairs.

The conference was officiated virtually by Muhyiddin here today.

Also present were Gerakan adviser Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and his deputy Oh Tong Keong. — Bernama