Socso: Work-from-home accidents eligible for compensation, coverage extended as part of Covid-19’s new normal

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said his agency extended the accident coverage to encompass work-from-home situations in response to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the global pandemic. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has assured contributors that they were covered for work-related accidents even if these occur in their homes, allaying fears that work-from-home (WFH) situations were not protected.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said his agency extended the accident coverage to encompass WFH situations in response to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the global pandemic.

He was responding to Malay Mail’s request for clarification to allegations online that Socso’s coverage was only for work accidents at the site of employment, effectively excluding WFH employees.

Various categories of employees have had to work remotely over the last year to comply with government measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Socso provides coverage under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 if accidents occur arising out and in the course of employment to workers who are working from home, as instructed by their employers.

“The extension of Socso coverage to employees who work from home (WFH) is in line with the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement to Malay Mail.

After establishing this, Mohammed Azman also explained that the procedure for compensation claims did not distinguish between regular work accidents and those encountered in home-based arrangements.

For both, he said the claimant must obtain and submit the Accident Report and Claim Form along with the necessary supporting documents to the nearest Socso office.

“For the states under the MCO (movement control order) or CMCO (conditional movement control order), the application forms can be placed inside the dropbox at Socso offices.

“As per normal practice, Socso will do the verification of all claims including from workers WFH,” he said.

According to the Socso website, its protection allows any employee suffering a work-related or commuting accident to obtain free medical treatment at panel clinics, government clinics and government hospitals.

Mohammed Azman added that queries regarding work policies should be directed to the Labour Department that has jurisdiction over such matters.

While both the department and Socso fall under the Human Resources Ministry, Mohammed Azman explained that the latter agency was specifically responsible for providing a social safety net to workers against work-related accidents, deaths, occupational diseases as well as job loss.