IGP slams ‘betrayal’ of Penang CCID officer who released Macau Scam suspects

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman March 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, March 12 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed that an officer from the Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) had indeed released the suspects involved in a Macau Scam.

“Investigations by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) found there was such an offence. We are taking drastic action because this is clearly a betrayal of the trust placed on him,” he told reporters after attending the conferment of the pilot wing and the closing of the private pilot’s licence (PPL) course at the Police Air Wing Unit Training Base here today.

He said this in response to the allegation that there was a Penang CCID officer who had allegedly released several individuals involved in the Macau Scam from further action.

Asked whether the officer had been suspended or transferred to another department, Abdul Hamid said he had yet to receive any further information on the matter.

“I am no longer keen on taking disciplinary action because the punishment is not commensurate to the offence. The worst is just a forfeiture of his emolument for seven days. Any action to sack or demote him will have to be done by the Police Force Commission (SPP),” he said.

In a press conference in Bukit Aman yesterday, Abdul Hamid said the findings of their investigations related to 31 police personnel identified to have colluded with the Macau Scam syndicate had been submitted to the SPP for further action.

Last week, Bukit Aman JIPS director Zamri Yahya said all 31 of them have been replaced and transferred to other departments pending punishment. — Bernama