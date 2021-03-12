Bersatu’s Wan Saiful comes to PAS’ defence after Ku Li’s ‘prostitute’ label

Bersatu’s Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan says Umno veteran lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had gone overboard with the remark against the Islamist party and Bersatu ally, which he said was unnecessary. — File picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has slammed Umno veteran lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today over the latter for reportedly comparing PAS to a political “prostitute”.

Wan Saiful said that the MP called Ku Li had gone overboard with the remark against the Islamist party and Bersatu ally, which he said was unnecessary.

“This is not an issue of which party. Regardless of which party, the manners of disagreement must be maintained,” he posted on his Facebook account.

“The style of language used by Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is outrageous. Even if they have different views, why should someone who has been with Umno for so long call PAS a prostitute?

“This is not good manners. Of course, many are unhappy. The politics we need to bring is healthy and civilised politics. The title of prostitute should not be used at all,” he added.

Ku Li had made the remark in an interview with The Malaysian Insight, where he called for his party end its partnership with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) banner and go all out to take back the seats and states won by the Islamist party at the next general election.

Tengku Razaleigh who founded Semangat 46 in 1988 after losing the Umno party election to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had formed an alliance with PAS under the Angkatan Perpaduan Ummah banner for the 1990 general election. He subsequently returned to Umno after Semangat 46 dissolved in 1996.

“PAS is like a prostitute, going back and forth between DAP and Semangat 46,” he told the news portal.