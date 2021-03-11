Kelantan police chief: Stern disciplinary action if cops in cahoots with smugglers, drug traffickers

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat says disciplinary action including dismissal will be taken against police officers and personnel found to be in cahoots with smugglers or drug traffickers at the country’s borders. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 11 ― Disciplinary action including dismissal will be taken against police officers and personnel found to be in cahoots with smugglers or drug traffickers at the country’s borders, says Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat.

He said the police authorities would not compromise with such officers and personnel.

“Smugglers or drug traffickers will not get through the roadblocks mounted if they have no informers.

“In fact, as we are all aware of, security is very tight at the roadblocks in the state, more so during this conditional movement control order (CMCO) period. The border gates have also not been opened but yet there have been attempts to enter illegally.”

He said this at a news conference after the monthly gathering of the state police contingent in Dewan Dato' Ab Rahman at its headquarters, here, today.

Shafien said he had also ordered the monitoring team to monitor the use of social media by his officers and personnel.

He said this was because some had been detected to have misused the platforms by uploading negative stuff including that showed purportedly very luxurious lifestyles which then went viral.

“This would not only taint the individuals concerned but also the whole police force. So, I urge the police personnel in this state not to misuse social media including to ‘fix’ their own friends without their knowledge,” added. ― Bernama