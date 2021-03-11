Another round of swab tests for Permai, Sentosa zones, says Sarawak Health director

State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said this followed requests from members of the public staying in the two areas for Covid-19 swab tests be carried out again as they could not make it for the first exercise on February 22 and 23. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

SIBU, March 11 — Another round of Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) operation will be held for the Permai and Sentosa zones, here, said state Health director, Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said this followed requests from members of the public staying in the two areas for Covid-19 swab tests be carried out again as they could not make it for the first exercise on February 22 and 23.

“We encourage those who are symptomatic or potentially exposed to the virus to come for screening. Those who have been tested are also welcome if they have symptoms but if (there is) no risk of exposure, it is not necessary to repeat (the) swab test,” he said when contacted here today.

Dr Chin, however, said the department had yet to finalise the date for the ACD exercise.

A total of 1,255 and 892 samples were respectively collected during the exercise in Sentosa and Permai last month. — Bernama