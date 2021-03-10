Tamrin Ghafar claims trial to insulting TMJ in Facebook post

Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar speaks to the members of the media outside Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, March 10 — The son of the late former deputy prime minister Tun Ghafar Baba was charged at the Sessions Court here today for insulting the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim last year.

The accused Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

Tamrin, who is also former Batu Berendam MP and Mara chairman, was accused of posting an offensive article on Facebook last year against a member of the Johor royal family with the intention of offending others who read it.

The 71-year-old former politician was charged with committing the offense at RPO media on Jalan Persiaran Southkey 1 here at about 9pm on Febuary 2 last year.

Tamrin was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588] and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of one year or both and can be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offense is continued after conviction.

Judge Wan Norisham Wan Yaakob imposed a bail of RM8,000 and fixed mention for May 23.

Attorney General’s Chambers Malaysia general crimes and public order unit head Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim and Johor prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abd Rahman prosecuted the case while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented the accused.