MACC investigates ‘Datuk’ over false documents to secure RM8.9m govt project

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — A company manager who is also a ‘Datuk’ was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today on suspicion of submitting documents with false details to secure a project worth RM8.9 million from a ministry.

According to MACC sources, the project was a tender to supply food to a government institution for a two-year period from 2018.

It was learned that the 38-year-old man was detained at the MACC Headquarters here at about noon but was freed on MACC bail after his statement was recorded.

Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh confirmed the detention when contacted.

The case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, he added. — Bernama