Cops to quiz Guan Eng over Pakatan's statement on Emergency declaration

GEORGE TOWN, March 10 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng will have his statement recorded at the Northeast district police headquarters in Penang tomorrow.

His lawyer, RSN Rayer, confirmed that the Bagan MP will go to the police station located along Jalan Patani tomorrow at 11.30am.

“I have been contacted by ASP Mohd Khairul Ridzuan Khairuddin, the Investigating Officer from Unit Siasatan Jenayah Terkelas, Bahagian Pendakwaan/Undang-undang D5, Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah, Bukit Aman yesterday,” he said in a statement issued today.

Lim was called in for questioning over a media statement issued by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council on January 12.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had his statement recorded on February 26 in the same investigation over the joint statement.

Anwar was investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998's Section 233.

Section 505(b) refers to the making, publishing or circulation of any statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, while Section 233 is for the improper use of network facilities or network services.

In the presidential council’s statement, the coalition rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s explanation of needing to counter the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country as a valid reason to declare an Emergency and suspend Parliament and elections.

They claimed Muhyiddin sought a temporary respite to avoid elections while consolidating his power during the Emergency.

They argued that the movement control order was sufficient in handling the pandemic, adding that suspending both the federal and state legislatures was tantamount to obstructing democracy and stifling the voice of the rakyat.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the declaration of Emergency on January 12 as a proactive measure to curb Covid-19 from spreading.

The Emergency is set to last until August 1 or an earlier date if the infection rate is kept under control.