EMCO on Sibu Jaya Flats in Sarawak to end tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The government has decided to end the enhanced movement control order on Blocks C, H, J, K, L, N and R of Sibu Jaya Flats in Sibu, Sarawak, as scheduled tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this decision was taken based on the risk analysis jointly conducted by several agencies under the movement control order (MCO) Technical Committee and also on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“So far, MOH has conducted 6,875 screening tests and of this number, a cumulative total of 390 (Covid-19) cases have been reported.

“MOH confirmed that the remaining active cases in this locality are showing a downward trend, under control and that there are no test samples awaiting results,” he said in a statement today.

He also said 451 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19, with 393 compounded and 58 remanded.

The offences included failure to provide equipment for recording customers’ particulars (129), involvement in entertainment centre activities (82), no physical distancing (79), prostitution (75), crossing district/state borders without permission (28), not wearing face mask (49) and operating premises beyond permissible hours/without permission (nine). — Bernama

