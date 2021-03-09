Penang man faces jail term, up to RM20,000 fine for using bamboo stick to poke dog’s eye

Ng was charged with unreasonably poking a white female dog in the eye with an eight foot bamboo stick thus injuring the dog and inflicting pain and suffering on the animal. — Reuters pic

SEBERANG PERAI, March 9 — A 75-year-old man who injured a dog using an eight foot bamboo stick was charged with animal cruelty at a Sessions Court here.

Ng Ah Leak, who faces heavy penalties of a minimum RM20,000 fine or a prison term, claimed trial to injuring the dog at around 10.30pm on October 24 last year.

Ng was charged with unreasonably poking a white female dog in the eye with an eight foot bamboo stick thus injuring the dog and inflicting pain and suffering on the animal.

He allegedly committed the offence when the dog was in a drain behind his house in Taman Tanjung Indah, Raja Uda in Seberang Prai, Butterworth.

Charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, Ng faces a fine of not less than RM20,000 or not more than RM100,000, a prison term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

The charge was read out to Ng in Mandarin and he pled not guilty to the charge.

He was represented by Lim Jin Hong while Deputy public prosecutor Roziman Awang Tahrin prosecuted for the Penang Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Judge Noor Aini Yusof set April 13 for mention to allow submission of documents for the case.