Health D-G: Over 166,000 people have received Covid-19 jabs as of March 8

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A total of 166,363 individuals have received the vaccine in the Phase 1 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday (March 8), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total, Sarawak recorded the highest number of individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine at 25,271, followed by Pahang (15,521); Selangor (15,357) and Johor (13,746).

“Kuala Lumpur has 13,681 individuals who have received the vaccine; Sabah (13,474); Kelantan (13,149); Perak (12,952); Kedah (9,358); Terengganu (9,081); Penang (6,487); and Negeri Sembilan (5,981).

“Meanwhile, in Melaka, a total of 4,411 people have been vaccinated; Perlis (3,062); Putrajaya (2,573) and Labuan (2,259),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

On Feb 24, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Noor Hisham being among the first individuals to receive the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama