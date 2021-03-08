Khairy: Those travelling in between Covid-19 vaccine doses still subject to mandatory quarantine

Innovation, Science, And Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the govt is still receiving guidelines from the WHO on the right time to exempt quarantine periods for those who have received two doses of the vaccines. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — Individuals who travel overseas in between their first and second Covid-19 vaccine doses will still be subjected to mandatory quarantine upon their return, the government said today.

“If they have not completed their two doses, they still have to go through quarantine requirements when coming back,” said Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin during a virtual press conference held over Zoom earlier this afternoon.

Also present during the session was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba who elaborated saying proper guidelines for travellers who have received the complete two doses of vaccines are still being drafted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We are still receiving guidelines from the WHO on when is the right time to exempt quarantine periods for those who have received two doses of the vaccines.

“But at this stage, we are still following the existing methods already set in place to handle the pandemic,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are among those who have been allowed to travel overseas in between vaccine doses, and should be subject to mandatory quarantine upon his return from an ongoing official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

MORE TO COME