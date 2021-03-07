Health minister: Over three million have registered for Covid-19 vaccination in Malaysia

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A total of 3,244,641 individuals have registered with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of 3 pm today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, via an infographic uploaded on Twitter today, said the figure was provided by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee.

Registration for the vaccination programme opened on Feb 24 via the MySejahtera application, which is one of the five methods provided by the government for the purpose.

The public can also register via the website ‘www.vaksincovid.gov.my’, or for offline registration contact the hotline which will be announced soon; head to the nearest public or private healthcare facility; or through assistance programmes for residents in rural and inland areas. — Bernama