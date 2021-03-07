Despite RMCO, roadblocks continue in Putrajaya to control inter-district travel

Putrajaya still needs a letter of permission to enter if traveling from outside the area. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — There are still police roadblocks around Putrajaya despite it being placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) since March 5, said Putrajaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali.

He said that roadblocks and random police checks would continue to be conducted around Putrajaya to ensure the public did not enter without a letter of permission so as to protect the district from the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“This is because Putrajaya is surrounded by Kuala Lumpur and Selangor which are still under the Conditional MCO (CMCO). If not controlled, people will gather in Putrajaya. That is why if outsiders come here for activities without an inter-district letter, police will issue a compound,” he said when contacted here, today.

He said many people were still confused about the areas near Putrajaya, which are actually located in other districts, for example the IOI City Mall and Cyberjaya which are under the Sepang district.

Mohd Fadzil said Putrajaya covers Precinct 1 to Precinct 20.

He said the Putrajaya district police headquarters hoped to ensure there would be no recurrence of yesterday’s incident where five individuals, who did not possess permits to cross districts or states, were issued compounds for violating the RMCO’s standard operating procedures while playing football at the Synthetic Football Field in Precinct 8, here. — Bernama