Five compounded for playing football interstate

PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Five men have been issued compounds for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by playing football after working hours without an interdistrict or interstate travel permit.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said that all those compounded, aged between 23 and 28, were private sector employees from Selangor travelling to Putrajaya using a work pass but who took the opportunity to play football after working hours.

He told the media here today that police conducted an inspection between 8pm and 11.45pm after spotting a group of individuals playing football at the Synthetic Football Field, Presint 8, near here.

Putrajaya is currently placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Earlier, a Twitter user @KhairilAnuar in his tweet stated that five individuals were compounded after playing football because they were found not to be residents of Putrajaya. — Bernama