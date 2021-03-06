EMCO in Kampung Serumah, Padawan from Sunday

File photo of police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 6 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Serumah in Padawan for 14 days, starting tomorrow (March 7).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said that the decision was made following the increasing number of positive cases recorded in the village.

On the Covid-19 situation in the state, JPBN said that today there were 221 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 10,895.

Meanwhile, another three deaths due to the outbreak were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 87.

The deaths involved two men, aged 42 and 53, and a woman, aged 58, all Sarawakians. — Bernama