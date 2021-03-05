PM Muhyiddin on one-day visit to Perlis

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) on his one-day visit to Perlis, at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Kangar March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 5 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today for a one-day working visit to Perlis and see for himself the development of the state.

The Prime Minister and his entourage arrived at the State Legislative Assembly Complex at 9.30am.

He was then given a briefing on the state development by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man before heading to Istana Arau for an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid.

The Prime Minister and Mentri Besar will then join the congregation at the State Mosque in Arau for Friday prayers.

Muhyiddin is also scheduled to attend Perlis Perikatan Nasional meeting and visit the Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Centre at Kampung Gial Health Clinic later today. — Bernama