Education Ministry announces programmes, registration dates for SPM graduates

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) today announced that SPM takers this year can now apply for Matriculation, Teacher’s Bachelor Degree (PISMP) and Overseas Outstanding Student (PPC) programmes from March 15 until April 15.

In a statement today, MoE said that SPM students can apply for these programmes directly with them without going through UPUOnline, and that registration for the programmes will be free.

“We at the education ministry urge 2020 SPM students who just sat for their examinations to check out the programmes and try to fulfil the conditions to qualify for the Matriculation, PISMP and PPC programmes,” they said.

They added that students who are interested in these programmes can visit the education ministry’s website for more details from March 8 onwards.