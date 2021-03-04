Tengku Zafrul insists no quarter given to those found involved in 1MDB scandal

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The government has never compromised in upholding justice and ensuring that those allegedly involved in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd affair to continue facing legal prosecution.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the recent settlement with Deloitte was part of ongoing efforts by the government against all parties allegedly involved, directly or indirectly, with 1MDB and related entities.

The settlement with Deloitte is the largest 1MDB-related settlement with an audit firm in Southeast Asia, of which, Deloitte agreed to a settlement of RM324 million to settle all claims related to their fiduciary obligations while auditing 1MDB and SRC International Sdn Bhd accounts for the period 2011-2014.

“This latest solution is beneficial for Malaysians. Resolving this matter through the court system will involve a lot of time and financial resources. With this settlement, the payment of that amount will be expedited, and will not be delayed through a time consuming court system,” Tengku Zafrul said in the 43rd Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report today.

The Finance Minister said the settlement amount could also be used to fulfil 1MDB's outstanding obligations.

He said this global solution will also not affect or compromise Malaysia's claims on individuals such as Jho Low, Jasmine Loo and other related parties, and those still actively sought in connection with the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama