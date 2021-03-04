Penang police: Toddler found submerged died due to internal injuries

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the three-hour post mortem which was conducted at the Penang Hospital found there was a tear in the stomach which caused bleeding and blood-clotting. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — The post-mortem done on the 17-month-old female toddler who was found submerged in a basin during a bath by her babysitter in her house in Permatang Damar Laut, Batu Maung, found that she died due to stomach perforation.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A.Anbalagan said the three-hour post mortem which was conducted at the Penang Hospital found there was a tear in the stomach which caused bleeding and blood-clotting.

“The forensic experts believe that there was no criminal element that caused internal injuries.

“The injuries sustained by the victim probably related to the continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by the babysitter to save the child. There are no suspicious injuries on the victim’s body,” he said in a statement here today.

Anbalagan said the 43-year-old babysitter has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

In the incident, the toddler, Sophia Fatehah was found with her head and the upper half of the body submerged in the basin during bath time at the babysitter’s house at 11am Tuesday, before being rushed to the hospital.

She died at 2am yesterday. — Bernama