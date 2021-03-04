After 49 oil and gas workers test Covid-19 positive, Sarawak says index case, company now under scrutiny

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said SDMC is conducting an investigation into the matter after 49 oil and gas workers tested positive for Covid-19 today. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 4 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will take stern action against an individual and an oil and gas company in Miri, if it is found that standard operating procedures (SOP) were not complied with, its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said SDMC is conducting an investigation into the matter after 49 oil and gas workers tested positive for Covid-19 today.

“We will not hesitate to take stern action as a warning to us all,” he told reporters during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said this cluster involved a day tripper who failed to comply with the SOP and was exposed to Covid-19 in a high-risk area.

“A total of 49 Covid-19 positive cases identified in the Miri district are from the Baram Oil and Gas Platform.

“The index case was identified during the screening of persons-under-surveillance that is done every seven to 10 days,” he said.

Uggah said all the workers, who have been exposed, were screened at the quarantine centre.

He added the oil and gas platform has been sanitised.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the Miri district had always registered a low number of Covid-19 cases until now.

“We have been successful in implementing the SOP and there is a high degree of compliance.

“But in this case, someone broke the SOP and now SDMC is investigating the company and the person involved.

“If the person is found to be in contravention of the SOP, stern action will be taken against the person and the company.

“This is a warning to those who break the SOP that they will have to face the action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 361 positive cases today, with Miri registering 89, Sibu (73), Bintulu (71), Betong (60), Kuching (22), Subis (11), Sarikei (9), Mukah (8), Kapit (6), Selangau (4), Serian (4), Meradong (3) and Julau (1).

The cumulative positive cases in Sarawak now stand at 10,424.