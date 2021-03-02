Ismail Sabri: Free travel between KL and Selangor but police nod needed to enter Putrajaya

A view of the haze in Putrajaya March 2, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Residents of the city and Selangor may move between both without special permission but must apply to the police in order to enter Putrajaya for non-work reasons, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Responding to requests for clarifications regarding his announcement on the movement control order (MCO) earlier, Ismail explained that Selangor and the two federal territories were considered a unified zone.

“As implemented during the first MCO, Selangor, KL and Putrajaya are considered a single zone. As such, travel between Selangor and KL is allowed,” he said.

“However, travel into Putrajaya is restricted as it is under the RMCO this is to protect Putrajaya. From KL and Selangor, police permission is needed to enter Putrajaya except for workers with employers’ letters.”

This evening, Ismail said the MCO will end in Selangor, KL, Penang and Johor on March 4, with all four to go under the conditional MCO the next day.

He simultaneously announced that inter-district travel may resume nationwide from March 5 except for Sabah.

However, interstate travel remains prohibited.