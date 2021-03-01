Kedah Sultan congratulates Malaysian Army in conjunction with 88th Army Day

The Malaysian Armed Forces take part in the 60th National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

The Kedah Sultan who is also the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Malay Regiment and the Royal Service Corp also expressed his pride over the role played by the Army, the backbone of the nation’s sovereignty, in managing and ensuring the country’s security.

“I congratulate the Malaysian Army’s international involvement with peacekeeping missions, observer missions, and humanitarian aid missions under the United Nations (UN),” he said in a statement issued by Istana Anak Bukit here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin said the current Covid-19 pandemic has made the Army’s tasks more challenging as they must face an invisible enemy.

His Royal Highness said Army personnel are also involved in various operations as the frontliners to assist and coordinate efforts by other security forces to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures set to curb the pandemic.

“May Allah S.W.T protect the well-being of the Malaysian Army so that they can continue to serve with devotion, for the sake of religion, race, and country,” read the statement. — Bernama