As defection talks persist, photos of PKR MPS with Muhyiddin emerge online

Separate photos appear on Twitter showing PKR’s Larry Sng and Steven Choong posing with Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/TanggaPMO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Photographs of PKR’s Larry Sng and Steven Choong posing with Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appeared online today, amid rumours that some Opposition lawmakers might defect to the ruling coalition.

The photographs showed Julau MP Sng and his Tebrau counterpart, Choong, each posing separately with Muhyiddin while displaying what appeared to be signed documents.

All three were pictured with surgical masks, suggesting that the images were recent.

The photographs were posted on Twitter without further information.

Yesterday, Sng resigned suddenly as the Sarawak PKR chief but did not make clear if he was leaving the party.

Earlier this week, Choong was forced to deny claims that he defected to PN, insisting that the allegations were down to his coincidental meetings with some ministers on what he claimed to be constituent matters.

Rumours have circulated this month that PN was making overtures to Opposition lawmakers in an attempt to regain the parliamentary majority it appeared to lose in January when three Umno MPs openly withdrew support for Muhyiddin.

Shortly after, the Muhyididn administration advised the Yang diPertuan Agong to declare a state of Emergency across Malaysia, during which all legislatures and elections have been suspended.

The rumours prompted PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to urge his party’s lawmakers to resist defecting yesterday.