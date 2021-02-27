Julau MP Larry Sng quits Sarawak PKR chief post, unknown if still with party

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng had earlier attempted to vacate his post. — Borneo Post Online pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 27 — Larry Sng has stepped down as Sarawak PKR chief effective today, state PKR secretary Joshia Jabeng confirmed tonight.

He said the Julau MP informed the Sarawak leadership council that he was relinquishing his party post in a video conference meeting yesterday.

“He informed us of his decision to resign as the state chairman, but we have not heard of him wanting to leave the party,” Jabeng told Malay Mail.

“We hope and pray that he will remain as a PKR member,” he added.

Jabeng had earlier issued a statement calling all party members to remain calm after the latest event in the state PKR leadership.

Jabeng believes Sng withdrew as the state chairman due to the widespread perception that his leadership had negatively affected the Sarawak PKR.

He added that some of the attacks against the Julau MP had been personal in nature.

Jabeng said there is no hurry to name a successor for Sng when asked.

“It is not a priority at this moment,” he said.

Sng could not be reached for comment.

The 41-year-old took over as Sarawak PKR chief after Selangau MP Baru Bian quit the party last year.

In his press statement tonight, Jabeng said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has heard and is in favour of the Sarawak leadership council’s proposal for a collective leadership to prepare for the coming elections.

“In any organisation, it is very normal for leaders to come and go. PKR is bigger than just one or two men or women and the departure of a leader will not divert the party’s direction or objectives nor will it break our spirit.

“In fact, we wish to acknowledge the many contributions of many good men and women in Sarawak who have helped made Keadilan a party of the people.

“Nonetheless, for those who have left we wish them well,” Jabeng said in the statement.

He reminded party members that their duty is to serve the people and fight for justice.

“Our focus right now is on the real work at hand, which is to help the people in the midst of the turmoil and suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the incompetence of the Perikatan Nasional federal and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak governments,” Jabeng said.