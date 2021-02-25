Covid-19: New cluster in Samarahan arises due to Lunar New Year house visiting activities, says SDMC

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 25 — A new Covid-19 cluster has been identified in Samarahan, dubbed the Jalan Ho Pin Cluster, which has 14 cases as of today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in an update today that the cluster, identified by the Health Department, originated from Lunar New Year house to house visiting activities among several relatives and friends from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian between Feb 11 and Feb 14.

The index case in the cluster is a 22-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on Feb 18 following a screening for individuals with symptoms.

“Following contact tracing and screening on her social contacts and co-workers, 13 were found positive, another 41 were found negative and another 65 are still waiting for test result. Up to Feb 25, a total of 120 has been screened. The 14 individuals found positive (including the index case) has been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here and also, at Kuching quarantine and treatment center,” the committee said in a statement.

SDMC said that there were 26 active Covid-19 clusters to date.

Apart from Jalan Ho Pin Samarahan, the other active clusters are the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong; Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching; Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching; Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit; Geronggang Cluster in Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu; Univista Cluster in Samarahan; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching; Gelong Cluster in Kapit; Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu; Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu; Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster in Bau; Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching; Bedayan Cluster in Serian; Rakut Cluster in Miri; Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh; Jelita Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

Pasai Sibu’s sub-cluster, the Tangap Cluster in Subis is also still active.

While new cluster Jalan Ho Pin Samarahan recorded 14 positive cases today, Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong saw three additional cases, thereby increasing the total number of cases to 26.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded 16 new cases today, while Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong recorded 13 new positive cases, Jalan Green Kuching with one new case and 19 new cases recorded for the Gelong Cluster in Kapit.

The rest of the active clusters did not register any additional case today. — Borneo Post