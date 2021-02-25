Ahmad Zahid says unfazed by book denouncing his fitness to be Umno president

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed a book listing reasons why he should continue leading the party.

Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying he and Umno paid no attention to the “dirty tactics”.

“Such moves are not new, as they have been in planning for the last few months,” Zahid told the newspaper in an interview published today.

He was referring to the book 30 Arguments Why Zahid Must Resign As Umno President that has been circulating online.

The book contained claims such as Ahmad Zahid being a liability to the party and that 60 per cent of Umno members rejected his presidency.

He was also blamed for four by-election losses, accused of betraying the Barisan Nasional supreme council, and labelled as the weakest president in Umno’s history.

Ahmad Zahid said such claims were not new and the book was nothing more than a compilation of these.

“Such matters in the past have gone viral in PDF form, it is only now that they have done so in book form. But Umno members have not paid attention to what they are doing.

“It is a dirty political game, and if this is what satisfies them then so be it,” Ahmad Zahid said.

When asked if he knew who was behind the book, the Bagan Datuk MP said he did not care to know as it was of no consequence.

He also said the party would not take any action over the book as there was no benefit from doing so.